Birthday Horoscope 6/20

GEMINI

June 20, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"Have a brilliant year with a mind on fire with fresh new ideas and endless cleverness. Most of your mental focus may be on improving your home, family, and creature comforts, all good and important things. Energy and efforts will peak in September. Things calm down in October and you can enjoy some of those improvements. Don't be dismayed if a partner thinks you're on the wrong track. Results will speak for themselves. Your unselfish dreams and inspirations may create opportunities if not this year, then later. Be practical, but keep those dreams alive. Have a luxurious, happy year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

