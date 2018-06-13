Birthday Horoscope 6/13

"Hopes and wishes may be the highlight this year, as well as friends and social life. You and your partner may not see eye to eye at the start of the year, and family may offer other opinions in September, but you know your own heart and mind. Be true to yourself, enjoy a pleasant November with a few favorite friends, and look forward to reunions and maybe a new friend or two in January. In March, dreams at work could remain just that, but some change and new fun may appear in April and May. Have a lucky, socially shining year!"

