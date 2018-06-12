Birthday Horoscope 6/12

"Be lively and clever this year. Be willing to surprise yourself in small ways and you can enjoy surprising success from some of the smallest projects and ideas that started as mere larks. Although August and September may bring some endless debates, by October people will listen to what you say and trust your opinions. Keep your heart under control, and great advances at work and in public are possible. Don't get isolated, though. Continue to be a breath of fresh air for your friends. Enjoy a lively social life and an equally lively private life with intimates. Have a sparkling year!"

