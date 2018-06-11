Birthday Horoscope 6/11

"You may feel like playing the rebel all year long. It won't always be easy, but you may still think that sometimes it's worth the price. Trust your own judgment from day one, face any home difficulties with confidence in September, and take a well-earned breather in October. January might bring a partner's disapproval, but that can end better than before, too. Unrealistic dreams may slow you down at work in March, but you won't fall prey to disillusionment. Have a great close to the year, full of friends, fun, novelty, and good luck! Have an exciting time!"

