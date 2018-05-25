Birthday Horoscope 5/25

"Be prepared to be the star of your family and circle of friends this year. Be at ease and don't worry about turning into a prima donna. Present yourself well, though, and smile a lot, because eyes will be following you wherever you go. People may cool a bit after July or August, and give you a bit more peace and privacy to take care of daily business. A small bump in the road at work in January will resolve well and may actually advance you. Indulge again in renewed affections and attentions from April until year's end!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...