Birthday Horoscope 5/25

GEMINI

May 25, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"Be prepared to be the star of your family and circle of friends this year. Be at ease and don't worry about turning into a prima donna. Present yourself well, though, and smile a lot, because eyes will be following you wherever you go. People may cool a bit after July or August, and give you a bit more peace and privacy to take care of daily business. A small bump in the road at work in January will resolve well and may actually advance you. Indulge again in renewed affections and attentions from April until year's end!"

