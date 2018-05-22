Birthday Horoscope 5/22

"Money may be on your mind a lot this year - in a good way - so skip being nervous about it. You're likely to improve your income and the material condition of your home and fond possessions this year. It will take diligent work that doesn't have to be overpowering or too demanding. Think slow and steady, especially steady. A brief vacation or fun time close to home could happen in August or September. Welcome change, especially in January, because you can make it good, no matter what. Luck and cleverness are with you, so be your usual charming, cheerful self! Enjoy!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...