Birthday Horoscope 5/21

"You might find that you're extremely popular this year, especially with the older, more experienced set. They can bring you a lot of wisdom, useful information, and affection, and you can bring them a lot of joy. Your charm will touch everyone, though, so don't feel constrained or pigeonholed. Expect a lot of youthful fun in August and September, which might result in a surprising change in your work or money situation in January. End the year with a blast of smart good luck that may not show its true worth until the year to come."

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...