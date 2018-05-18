Birthday Horoscope 5/18

"You have a strong, smart outlook focused on all the right things to make this one of your most productive years. Use your enhanced charms to attract helpful people. They will come and want to share their wisdom. Dream big. You'll begin to see some of what you want most by summer. A money-related surprise could pop up in winter, fuel fond dreams in March, and inspire you to think up ways to make some of them real. Luck is on your side. Dream wisely and well. Have a charmed and charming year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...