Birthday Horoscope 5/17

"Enjoy a lucky, solid, and feet-on-the-ground year. There's no cause to feel deprived or threatened in any way. You're strong, sensible, and determined (even stubborn), and success will find you. Visualize cooperation and the right partner will appear at your side. This is the kind of magic you can do this year. It may start calmly, but things will heat up in many ways by summer. Be energetic, creative, and optimistic. Skepticism may arise in October, but it won't last. A January surprise could enrich the rest of your year! Flourish and enjoy!"

