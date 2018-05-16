Birthday Horoscope 5/16/18

"Enjoy an upbeat, creative year, and don't get preoccupied with secrets or hidden problems. Everything you need for a happy, successful year is out in the open if you remember to look. You're charming and may be attracting more attention than you intend, but be patient with people and make something good out of your popularity. You could make some magic happen in the summer that sparks more dreams of happiness in March and April. The last month of your year will find you rich in good, practical, and luxurious ideas. Work hard and make them happen!"

