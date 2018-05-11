Birthday Horoscope 5/11

"This could easily be a year of sparkling wit, fresh practical ideas, and a brilliant solution or two - or three. You can be more than clever, gracious, and polite when you're right (which is almost always), as well as calm and diplomatic. All this is great for your work and career prospects. Enjoy your life and friends, but remember to focus on the work. A profitable breakthrough could happen in January, but be ready to move forward in June, October, and February. It's nice to be popular and successful, and you can pull it off. Have a spectacular year."

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...