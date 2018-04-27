Birthday Horoscope 4/27

"You might solve a major puzzle or resolve an old nagging problem this year by remembering how naturally clever and bold you are. A lucky first month might lull you into dull routine, but by June you'll be reinvigorated by your love of friends and shared pleasures. Late July might bring your best chance to set to rights something close to home that hasn't pleased you for a long time. Don't be upset by any disapproval in October. You'll make sure things work out well for everyone. Enjoy being able to pleasantly surprise people all year long!"

