Birthday Horoscope 4/25

"Friends and family could be your strongest supporters this year. Be generous with your time and affection. Good luck can come from being solid and practical about even the most playful or ambitious pursuits. If your energy sags in late June or January, or if self-doubts arise in August or February, you'll have friends and family to cheer and enliven you. Take good care of your health, especially in October, and you can steam through the whole year in brilliant fashion."

