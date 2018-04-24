Birthday Horoscope 4/24

"This might be a butterfly year when one beautiful thing, place, or person attracts you to fly off and experience the charm. Keep your daily life and finances together, but after that, why not indulge a bit? Fanciful urges could be hard to resist in September. Avoid total abandon and things will be just fine! Take a quiet breather with friends in November and be ready if a new relationship sprouts to life in December. Enjoy a romantic social scene in February and a high-energy, lively last month full of secret surprises."

