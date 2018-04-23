Birthday Horoscope 4/23

"Money and doing beautiful things with it might be the hub of this year. Look to a few chosen friends and see if they're doing any monetary things that would work for you, too. Jealousy or impulse buying has nothing to do with it. They'll be ecstatic to talk about it in May and June. Enjoy the conversations and maybe improve the pleasure level of your material surroundings. Don't get too high in August or too low in October. Love yourself, and watch for a new special someone to love you, maybe in December. Have an elegant year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...