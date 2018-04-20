Birthday Horoscope 4/20

"This should be a year full of beauty, luck, and all good things. Focus on the beauty and let the money and luck follow. The first month could be amazingly lucky. Keep your desires modest and under control. In June there might be much to share. Things may quiet down, but August will bring fresh fun and excitement. Calm down in October, eat well, rest, and exercise. You might need strength for a trip in January. Have a last month rich in wild new ideas, and maybe a totally unexpected new love. Have a gorgeous year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...