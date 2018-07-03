Birthday Horoscope 07/03

CANCER

July 3, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"Love and the perfect partner may be nearest to your heart this year. Steamy fun and romance are fine, but the stars are giving you the chance for a partner who works for you. August could bring some clever candidates your way. Be warm but picky. A high-energy love interest might appear close to home in September. You may be waltzing through a dance floor full of possibilities by the month of May. Your heart will recognize the right one, and your head will confirm your choice. Even if this doesn't turn out to be the year, you can still enjoy the quest!"

