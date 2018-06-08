Birthday Horoscope

GEMINI

June 8, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"You might just be someone else's shining light this year, and this could bring you tremendous prestige as well as material gain. Your wit and ability to penetrate the mists of deception are very strong now. It will be hard to fool you, especially in public or the workplace. Be gracious and modest and no one will resent how smart you are. Solve home problems easily in September, indulge in creative and practical fun in November, and enlighten a deluded partner in December. Shine brightest in February. Enjoy great energy and luck at the end of the year!"

The Genesis Vibe

