Birthday Horoscope

"You can make great economic progress this year if you don't turn it into an obsession. Trust your practical sense and abilities to reason through difficulties without letting your heart get too much in the way. People's feelings do matter (especially your own), particularly in September and October. Enjoy some deeply satisfying if low-key fun in October and November. Don't be tweaked by any personnel changes at work or play. Experiment some, but stick with what you know already works for you. Be encouraging but sensible at work in February and March and you'll see great benefits before year's end. Have a great year!"

