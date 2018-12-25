Birthday Horoscope 12/25

"You are a highly intuitive yet grounded and earthy person. You hear the unspoken and see the unseen with your very strong powers of perception, yet you tend to prefer to remain quiet much of the time. You do have a knowing look that can intimidate some and appeal to most. You are fair-minded and essentially a peacemaker, although you have tremendous backbone that you can call upon when needed. Famous people born today: Humphrey Bogart, Sissy Spacek, Annie Lennox, Anwar Sadat, Jimmy Buffett, Barbara Mandrell, Clara Barton."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/december25-2018.html

