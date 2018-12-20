Birthday Horoscope 12/20

"You are a very supportive people person–totally willing to put yourself on the line for others. You are most successful when you are able to put your heart into what you are doing. A desire to stay young is always with you, which does keep you youthful, humorous, and playful; but for some, there can be avoidance of responsibility or clinging to the past. You are considerate, self-sacrificing, companionable, and you get along with people from any walk of life. You can be emotionally impulsive. You crave balance and harmony, and you have an unmistakable gentleness to your personality. Famous people born today: Billy Bragg, Max Lerner, Chris Robinson, Jonah Hill."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/december20-2018.html

#TheGenesisVibe