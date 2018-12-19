Birthday Horoscope 12/19

"You are an attractive and magnetic person with a flair for the dramatic and exceptional creative powers. While you come across as gentle and patient, you can also be very determined and willful. Once you find the path that feels right, you put your heart and soul into whatever you do. Perceptive and intuitive, you are a people watcher–forever curious about the world around you, and sometimes self-centered in your restlessness for new experiences. Your imagination is highly developed, and sometimes overly so! Famous people born today: Robert Urich, Edith Piaf, Jake Gyllenhaal, Alyssa Milano."

