Birthday Horoscope 12/17

"You are a leader at heart–whether you choose to lead or not, others naturally follow, turning to you for insightful and unique advice as well. You are articulate and sociable, and while a breezy manner might suggest otherwise, you have a strong business sense, possess keen organizational skills, and you are rather ambitious. You also admire others with a strong work ethic and may easily go into business with a romantic partner. Intuitive and compassionate, you have a philosophical or religious side to you that is not always apparent. Famous people born today: Bill Pullman, Penelope Houston, William Saffire, Milla Jovovich."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/december17-2018.html

