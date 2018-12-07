Birthday Horoscope 12/07

"You are a quick study. Not only do you love to learn, but you also love to teach or at least share your knowledge. There is a youthful quality to you no matter your age. A little mischievous, and perhaps temperamental too, some might say you think too much. Your love relationships may be considered unusual, as you are attracted to uncommon people and set-ups. Independence and freedom are qualities that you value most in any partnering. Famous people born today: Tom Waits, Larry Bird, Aaron Carter, Ellen Burstyn, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Carpenter, Emily Browning, Jeffrey Wright."

