Birthday Horoscope 12/05

"You are a true visionary with the intelligence and creativity to back it up. You are truly ahead of your time. You are resourceful and very quick to take care of the things that need to be done. Freedom-loving always, you don’t appreciate being confined or stereotyped whatsoever. You are very sharp and witty, sometimes surprising others with your astute perceptions and quips. You value loyalty in others most. You can sometimes be a little hard on others, as you do expect honesty and integrity and become quite impatient with anything less.Famous people born today: Walt Disney, Little Richard, Jose Maria Carreras, Margaret Cho, Nick Stahl, Frankie Muniz."

