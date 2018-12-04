Birthday Horoscope 12/04

"Assertive, adventurous, and positive, you are an enthusiastic person who is not afraid of very much! In love, you generally dive right in and think about it later. You stand by your beliefs. With you, a debate can very easily turn into an argument! While you do strive to be tolerant, you are also very passionate about your own convictions. Although you are friendly and companionable, you are not afraid to be independent and to take a few risks. In fact, you are attracted to a challenge and enjoy taking some unexpected turns in the journey of your life. Famous people born today: Marisa Tomei, Tyra Banks, Jeff Bridges, Jay-Z, Tony Todd."

