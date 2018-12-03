Birthday Horoscope 12/03

"You are a fervent, loyal, and spirited person who is true to yourself whatever the cost! You hold strong beliefs yet you are tolerant of others, even if you do enjoy a good debate and trying to “win” others to your perspective. While at times you can be restless due to an inquisitive and interested nature, you are also capable of great loyalty and dependability, valuing stability and permanency. You are generally good with money and not big on gambling it away foolishly. You are truly unique and not afraid to be yourself. Famous people born today: Daryl Hannah, Ozzy Osbourne, Julianne Moore, Anna Freud, Brendan Fraser, Katerina Witt."

