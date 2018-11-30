Birthday Horoscope 11/30

"It's a high-energy year when people and places dearest to you will get most of your attention. January may be overflowing with work that you want to do for your friends and family. You may be asked to do more in February than even you can handle. A surprise at home in March will put everything back into perspective. July gives you a chance to do good deeds and have fun at the same time. You may hear from some long-time friends in October. The year could end with a karmic lesson about the most secret and personal you!"

