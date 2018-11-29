Birthday Horoscope 11/29

"It could be an energetic, emotional year full of love and anxiety in equal measure. Focus on the love. January may be tense for a day or two, but you're strong and savvy enough to motor through it in your naturally competent, upbeat way. Be inspired and inspiring in February, maybe enjoying a short getaway. A happy surprise may find you at home in March. Be lucky in love in June. From July until the end of the year, protect your heart but don't close it down. People love you. Love them back. Have a tender and magnificent year!"

