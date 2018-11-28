Birthday Horoscope 11/28

"You are warm, spontaneous, emotional, and magnetic. Your smile is infectious. You love to have fun, yet you have a deeper side to you. Moodiness is something you struggle with from time to time. You are not the most consistent person around, as you tend to feel your way through life, and your emotions are up and down. You are very perceptive, at times complex, and generally quite contradictory! You are a compassionate person. Others may find it hard to assign you traits, simply because you can be brave and adventurous one day, and withdrawn the next. Famous people born today: Anna Nicole Smith, William Blake, Jon Stewart, Judd Nelson, Gary Hart, Ed Harris"

