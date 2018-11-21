Birthday Horoscope 11/21

"A peaceful happy home may be your fondest secret desire this year, and it's completely possible to achieve. The outside world will keep you busy, especially in January when your energy, motivation, and work interests peak. Be practical and leave reckless measures to others. You'll be on your own more after March, but it's more liberating than lonely. You can concentrate on your own plans and agendas, and be more creative. September brings dear friends and more socializing back into the picture. Trust your feelings all year long, and cherish a quiet home life at year's end!"

