Birthday Horoscope 11/15

"Although you are intense and sometimes quite stubborn, you are also quite versatile and somewhat restless. Your mind is so sharp and your talents many, that you may change your career path more than a few times in your life. Your relationships may be a little challenging. You tend to be attracted to unusual people or situations. You work largely on instinct, and you absorb and process information in your environment quickly. Your emotions are powerful, and you can usually use them to your advantage rather than letting them overwhelm you. People often turn to you for advice. Famous people born today: Georgia O’Keefe, Marianne Moore, Ed Asner, Petula Clark, Beverly D’Angelo, Sam Waterston."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/november15-2019.html

#thegenesisvibe