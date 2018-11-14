Birthday Horoscope 11/14

"You crave stability in most aspects of your life, including your career and home life. However, your love life is rather dramatic. You are a passionate person who lives for the drama of love and romance, which may not be immediately apparent. People often turn to you for advice. You are an insightful and perceptive person, and you have many creative talents and hobbies. Inventive and original, you need freedom of movement and thought in your career in order to feel fulfilled. Famous people born today: Prince Charles, Dick Powell, Aaron Copland, Robert Fulton, James Young, Claude Monet, Barbara Hutton."

