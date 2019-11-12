Birthday Horoscope 11/12

"You are determined and some might say stubborn. The trick for you is to channel your determination into something constructive–into a life path that suits you well. Otherwise, your tendency to become fixated can lead you down the wrong path, especially if you struggle with self-esteem issues. Your mind is strong, and you possess significant powers of attraction. You have a good eye for form and style. Emotional self-indulgence is a potential downfall for you. You know a good opportunity when you see one, and you are generally not afraid to take a risk. Famous people born today: Stephanie Powers, Tonya Harding, Neil Young, Grace Kelly, Ryan Gosling, Anne Hathaway."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/november12-2019.html

#thegenesisvibe