Birthday Horoscope 11/11

"You are a sensual, passionate person who possesses both natural charm and a strong will. You are a “benevolent leader” type–going your own way without ruffling too many feathers (at least not for too long). You may raise a few eyebrows at first, but then you’ll find that people naturally follow your lead. A unique blend of sensitivity and softness, with strength and integrity, is all part of your charm. You truly stand out for your unique qualities. Famous people born today: Calista Flockhart, Ian Marsh, Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonathan Winters, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Daisy Bates, George Patton, Stanley Tucci."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/november11-2019.html

#thegenesisvibe