Birthday Horoscope 11/09

"You are both logical and intuitive. You won’t act on a hunch unless you have worked it out on a logical level first. Personal relationships are a part of your life in which you experience many ups and downs. Not always easy to live with, you can sometimes be quite set in your ways. You hold onto things and people tenaciously and sometimes do so even when they no longer offer you growth opportunities. Self-employment is best for you, as you have your own way of doing things. You are very perceptive and intuitive, and your dedication is tremendous. Persistence is one of your finest traits. Famous people born today: Mary Hart, Milton Bradley, Leif Garrett, Dorothy Day, Bonnie Raitt, Edmond Halley."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/november8-2018.html

#TheGenesisVibe