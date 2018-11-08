Birthday Horoscope 11/08

SCORPIO

November 8, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
The Genesis Vibe

"You are both logical and intuitive. You won’t act on a hunch unless you have worked it out on a logical level first. Personal relationships are a part of your life in which you experience many ups and downs. Not always easy to live with, you can sometimes be quite set in your ways. You hold onto things and people tenaciously and sometimes do so even when they no longer offer you growth opportunities. Self-employment is best for you, as you have your own way of doing things. You are very perceptive and intuitive, and your dedication is tremendous. Persistence is one of your finest traits. Famous people born today: Mary Hart, Milton Bradley, Leif Garrett, Dorothy Day, Bonnie Raitt, Edmond Halley."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/november8-2018.html

#TheGenesisVibe

 

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rick Ross Welcomes Baby Boy WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wu-Tang's Lipstick Line WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Mac Miller's Toxicology Report Released WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Akon For President? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K Gets Flak For Using Slur WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye Is 'Done' With Politics WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes