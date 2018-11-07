Bbirthday Horoscope 11/07

SCORPIO

November 7, 2018
Genesis Robles
"You have a mysterious aura about you, although others sense that you are determined, opinionated, and strong nevertheless, which you are. You have a strong interest in politics or religion, but you don’t necessarily adhere to tradition. Your views are progressive and you think outside of the box. A conformist, you definitely are not! There is a dreamy side to you. You are a visionary who is especially sensitive to injustices. On a personal level, you often feel misunderstood. However, on some level, you enjoy being somewhat elusive or puzzling. Famous people born today: Adam Devine, Judy Parfitt, Lindsay Duncan, Billy Graham, Joni Mitchell, Albert Camus, Marie Curie, Dana Plato, Rachel Brooke Smith, Jason London."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/november7-2018.html

#TheGenesisVibe

