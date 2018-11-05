Birthday Horoscope 11/05

"You possess a rare balance between introspection and extroversion. You are able to look within for answers, and often do, yet reaching out to others and making social connections also comes fairly easily to you. You are quietly ambitious, and a strong sense that you will achieve can carry you far. You have an aptitude for the written word and/or you are able to charm others through your words. You are more adaptable than most Scorpios, yet you are determined in whatever ignites your passions. You perhaps appear to be more versatile than you actually are. You possess your own unique vision, and you are not a conformist. Driven by a quiet sense of a personal mission, if you follow your intuition, success is almost guaranteed. Famous people born today: Elke Sommer, Roy Rogers, Tatum O’Neal, Art Garfunkel, Bryan Adams, Vivien Leigh, Tilda Swinton, Sam Rockwell."

