Birthday Horoscope 11/02

"When it comes to love, no one comes close to your mastery of the passionate arts.

If you were born on November 2, you pull the strings of everyone around you! Your powers of persuasion are deep and sometimes scary. It's easy for you to relate to others, thanks to the many layers of your personality and your chummy demeanor. If you haven't yet realized your ability to charm others, give it a try ... then watch them dance at your demand. You have an added responsibility to be a person with strong morals and ethics. You must be aware when you're yielding your gift and ask yourself if you're doing it for yourself or for the good of everyone."



At your best: Influential, powerful, adaptable

At your worst: Smothering, manipulative, dominating

