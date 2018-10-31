Birthday Horoscope 10/31

SCORPIO

October 31, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"You are a dependable person who can also be spontaneous and unique while steady and reliable overall. Some people might call you hard-headed! You can stick to something (or someone) longer than most people, and your ability to read between the lines is outstanding. People generally admire your conviction and your wit, and you inspire trust in others due to your “no-nonsense” approach to life. Family oriented and committed, you are also typically quite organized. Famous people born today: Jane Pauley, Deidre Hall, Dan Rather, Xavier Roberts, John Candy, Michael Landon, Rob Schneider, Chris Tucker, Piper Perabo, Willow Smith."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/october31-2018.html

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye Is 'Done' With Politics WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is The Nicki/Cardi Beef Over? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tamar vs. Monica WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Buy Mansion WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rajon Rondo: 'Chris Paul Is Not A Good Guy' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: How Will & Jada Got Together... And Almost Didn't! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes