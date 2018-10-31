Birthday Horoscope 10/31

"You are a dependable person who can also be spontaneous and unique while steady and reliable overall. Some people might call you hard-headed! You can stick to something (or someone) longer than most people, and your ability to read between the lines is outstanding. People generally admire your conviction and your wit, and you inspire trust in others due to your “no-nonsense” approach to life. Family oriented and committed, you are also typically quite organized. Famous people born today: Jane Pauley, Deidre Hall, Dan Rather, Xavier Roberts, John Candy, Michael Landon, Rob Schneider, Chris Tucker, Piper Perabo, Willow Smith."

