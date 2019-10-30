Birthday Horoscope 10/30

"People are instinctively drawn to you, as you are an intriguing person who is sometimes intimidating without intending to be so. This is likely due to your ability to see through any given situation and to read between the lines. You have very focused interests and you naturally and willingly work hard on something you believe in. While your interests are focused, your talents are many and varied. Your emotions, however, sometimes lead you astray. You are a passionate soul, and your wit is sparkling. Famous people born today: Harry Hamlin, Grace Slick, Henry Winkler, Ezra Pound, Charles Atlas, John Adams, Matthew Morrison, Nia Long, Michael Beach, Janel Parrish."

