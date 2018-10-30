Birthday Horoscope 10/30

SCORPIO

October 30, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"People are instinctively drawn to you, as you are an intriguing person who is sometimes intimidating without intending to be so. This is likely due to your ability to see through any given situation, and to read between the lines. You have very focused interests and you naturally and willingly work hard on something you believe in. While your interests are focused, your talents are many and varied. Your emotions, however, sometimes lead you astray. You are a passionate soul, and your wit is sparkling. Famous people born today: Harry Hamlin, Grace Slick, Henry Winkler, Ezra Pound, Charles Atlas, John Adams, Matthew Morrison, Nia Long."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/october30-2018.html

#TheGenesisVibe

 

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Tamar vs. Monica WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kylie and Travis Buy Mansion WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rajon Rondo: 'Chris Paul Is Not A Good Guy' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: How Will & Jada Got Together... And Almost Didn't! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Rae Carruth's Prison Release WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: No Halftime For Rihanna WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes