Birthday Horoscope October 29th

October 29, 2018
"You are playful and spontaneous, and you are usually up for an adventure. Your attachment to your family and to your private life is very strong, and you will do pretty much anything to defend a loved one. You are a passionate person who enjoys debates and shaking things up once in a while. You can be hard to read, simply because there is a decidedly intense side to your nature, yet you can come across as quirky at times as well. Overall, you tend to be respected, and when people you don’t know well seem to be intimidated by you at first, it’s likely because they are in awe on one hand, and are unsure how to read you on the other. Famous people born today: Winona Ryder, Joely Fisher, Kate Jackson, Richard Dreyfuss, Ben Foster."

