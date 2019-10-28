Birthday Horoscope 10/28

"Some might say you are a law unto yourself. You combine originality with a sharp and logical mind into a very intriguing “package.” Able to dig deep and come up with treasures, you are never satisfied with what appears to be, which gives rise to some restlessness. Warm and affectionate, you value your downtime with family, as well as your privacy. However, when push comes to shove, you know you have yourself to rely on. You have a pioneering quality that is unmistakable. Famous people born today: Gwendoline Christie, Julia Roberts, Bill Gates, Lauren Holly, Caitlyn Jenner, Annie Potts, Jonas Salk, Joaquin Phoenix, Matt Smith, Brad Paisley, Troian Bellisario, Finn Wittrock, Nolan Gould, Jane Alexander, Andy Richter."

