Birthday Horoscope 10/24

LIBRA

October 24, 2018
Genesis Robles
Hot Morning Crew

Although you don’t intend to be, there is something mysterious about you that adds fuel to your considerable, yet quiet, personal magnetism. Your will is quite strong, and you easily hone in on what motivates people. A natural born psychologist, you readily pick up on what makes people “tick”. You are not a combative sort unless you absolutely have to be11 You have a strong sense of the “here and now” and where you are in life. Your sense of direction is also remarkable. Your intuition is powerful, and your dedication to the people you love is notable. Impulsiveness is a trait that you may need to tame. Famous people born today: Kevin Kline, Bill Wyman, Ann Edson Taylor, Bob Kane, Melvin Purvis."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/october24-2018.html

