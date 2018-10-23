Birthday Horoscope 10/23

"You are a persuasive, interesting, and clever person. There is a mischievous playfulness about you, and you like to poke fun at more serious or pompous individuals. You have much magnetic appeal, with both sexes. You are fiercely protective of those you love, as well as passionate and highly perceptive. You are one of the most observant people around, and your understanding of human nature belies your years in age. You don’t miss much that’s going around you! Your wit is sharp, yet you are sensitive to the feelings of people you hold dear. Famous people born today: Johnny Carson, Bob Montana, Dwight Yoakam, Weird Al Yankovich, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Ryan Reynolds."

