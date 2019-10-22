Birthday Horoscope 10/22

"Although you are personally magnetic, you have a manner that is slightly intimidating to others, making you a little hard to get close to. You give off the subtle impression that perhaps you don’t really need new people in your life. You do, although you tend to be somewhat selective when it comes to your social life, simply because your work is extremely important to you and you value your time. There is a no-nonsense directness about you that inspires trust in others. You give the impression of solidity, strength of character, dependability, and honesty. Although you are an idealist and visionary, you still manage to keep your feet on the ground. You don’t seem capable of doing things halfway, and that includes your relationships. You are quite focused on achieving in life. Famous people born today: Saffron Burrows, Deepak Chopra, Catherine Deneuve, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Annette Funicello, Jeff Goldblum, Franz Liszt, Christopher Lloyd, Carlos Mencia, Bob Odenkirk, Tony Roberts, Sharon Rooney."

