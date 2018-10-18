Birthday Horoscope 10/18
LIBRA
October 18, 2018
"If you were born on October 18, you can always be found in the center of any social circle! No matter which direction your life goes, you will always have a strong, influential voice. You tend to be opinionated with a strong set of beliefs that you're known to stand up and defend or preach about in front of a crowd. Make sure to find harmony in your life by feeding your creative side! Having healthy outlets for both sides of your personality allows you to be at your happiest -- and being a happy, inspirational person leads to a world of positive change!"
Today's celebrity birthdays are: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn & Freida Pinto.
