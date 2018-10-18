Birthday Horoscope 10/18

"If you were born on October 18, you can always be found in the center of any social circle! No matter which direction your life goes, you will always have a strong, influential voice. You tend to be opinionated with a strong set of beliefs that you're known to stand up and defend or preach about in front of a crowd. Make sure to find harmony in your life by feeding your creative side! Having healthy outlets for both sides of your personality allows you to be at your happiest -- and being a happy, inspirational person leads to a world of positive change!"

https://www.tarot.com/horoscopes/birthday/libra/2018-10-18

Today's celebrity birthdays are: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn & Freida Pinto.

#TheGenesisVibe