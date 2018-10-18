Birthday Horoscope 10/18

LIBRA

October 18, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"If you were born on October 18, you can always be found in the center of any social circle! No matter which direction your life goes, you will always have a strong, influential voice. You tend to be opinionated with a strong set of beliefs that you're known to stand up and defend or preach about in front of a crowd. Make sure to find harmony in your life by feeding your creative side! Having healthy outlets for both sides of your personality allows you to be at your happiest -- and being a happy, inspirational person leads to a world of positive change!"

https://www.tarot.com/horoscopes/birthday/libra/2018-10-18

Today's celebrity birthdays are: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn & Freida Pinto.

#TheGenesisVibe

 

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Inside the BET Hip Hop Awards WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: Cardi B Calls #FakeNews On Alleged Nicki Minaj Diss WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Pusha T And Drake Back At It Again WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: T.I.'s Melania Lookalike Causes Uproar WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson SPLIT WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Drake Talks Pusha-T Beef WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes