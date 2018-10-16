Birthday Horoscope 10/16

"You are gifted at communicating with charm, tact, and likeability. Your understanding of the nuances and subtleties of human nature aids in your considerable writing and acting ability. Communication is important to you, and although you can be moody in this respect (sometimes very talkative, and other times silent), you value human contact more than most. You are able to read a face or a gesture quickly. In love, you might be drawn to emotional or dramatic people. Famous people born today: Angela Lansbury, Tim Robbins, Noah Webster, Suzanne Somers, Oscar Wilde."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/october16-2018.html

#TheGenesisVibe